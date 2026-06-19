After nearly 200 years: Tivoli Gardens unveils the largest themed area in its history

In the heart of Copenhagen, a major new development is taking shape in Tivoli Gardens. Over the past two years, the area formerly known as the Asian-inspired district has undergone a complete transformation. This August, it will reopen as Hikari – meaning light in Japanese – an immersive new themed area inspired by the atmosphere of a vibrant Japanese streetscape, interpreted through Tivoli Gardens’ own distinctive creative lens. Covering more than 2,000 square metres (21,500 sq ft), Hikari is the largest themed development ever undertaken by Tivoli Gardens and represents an investment of several hundred million Danish kroner. The new area will feature Japanese-inspired architecture and themed design, street food concepts, original Japanese art, immersive public spaces and two brand-new attractions. The official opening date will be announced shortly.

Founded in 1843, Tivoli Gardens is one of the world’s oldest amusement parks and one of Copenhagen’s most iconic cultural landmarks. Located next to Copenhagen City Hall, the Gardens have welcomed generations of visitors with a unique blend of rides, culture, gastronomy, architecture and entertainment. With the opening of Hikari, Tivoli Gardens continues its long tradition of renewal while building on nearly two centuries of history.

A cultural institution investing in the future

For generations, Tivoli Gardens has been far more than an amusement park. Since 1843, it has served as a cultural institution where architecture, craftsmanship, heritage and urban life come together in the centre of Copenhagen.

Throughout its history, Tivoli Gardens has inspired artists, writers and creatives from around the world. Fairytale writer Hans Christian Andersen drew inspiration from his first visit to the Gardens in 1843 when writing The Nightingale, while Walt Disney famously was inspired to create Disneyland in California after visiting Tivoli Gardens several times in the 1950s.

Today, Tivoli Gardens remains a sensory oasis and pleasure garden in the heart of Copenhagen, renowned for its concerts, ballet performances, restaurants, seasonal decorations, rides and spectacular illuminations. As the most visited amusement park in the Nordic region, it welcomes both local residents and international visitors throughout the year.

Interpretation rather than imitation

Drawing inspiration from the wider world has always been part of Tivoli Gardens’ DNA. Founder Georg Carstensen built the Gardens on the principle of balancing tradition and renewal, and his famous observation that “Tivoli will never, so to speak, be completed” continues to guide its development.

The new themed area Hikari is not intended as a nostalgic reconstruction of Japan. Instead, it is a contemporary interpretation inspired by Japanese architectural, landscape and urban design principles, reimagined through Tivoli Gardens’ own artistic and theatrical approach.

Visitors will encounter a lively streetscape featuring atmospheric lighting, landscaped gardens, distinctive architecture and immersive design elements. Authentic reclaimed doors, windows and vintage objects sourced from Japan have been incorporated throughout the area, alongside 60 tonnes of traditional roof tiles supplied by Japanese manufacturers Tsuruya and Eishirou Kawara and shipped to Copenhagen specifically for the project.

The area will also feature an artwork by internationally acclaimed Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, complemented by street art and decorative installations designed to encourage exploration and discovery.

Hikari – 2,000 m² of new experiences

Covering 80,000 square metres (20 acres), Tivoli Gardens is one of Copenhagen’s most significant public spaces. Situated in the heart of the Danish capital, the Gardens cannot expand beyond their existing footprint. Instead, the former Asian-inspired area has been fundamentally reimagined during a two-year closure and redevelopment programme.

The result is a far more dynamic and efficient use of more than 2,000 square metres of space, creating a new destination where visitors can explore, relax and immerse themselves in the world of Hikari. The project adds an entirely new dimension to Tivoli Gardens without extending its physical boundaries.

Two new attractions and a transformation of The Demon

At the heart of Hikari stands The Demon, one of Tivoli Gardens’ iconic rollercoasters, which has undergone an extensive visual transformation. Running through the new area like an elevated railway, the coaster now forms an integral part of the experience and serves as a dramatic visual landmark within Hikari.

Joining The Demon are two entirely new attractions: Hotel Hikari, a family-friendly immersive experience, and Typhoon’s Eye, an intense thrill ride designed for adrenaline seekers.

In Hotel Hikari, guests step into what appears to be an ordinary hotel lift before embarking on a journey through a series of unexpected environments filled with visual illusions, surprises and carefully crafted scenic effects. Designed for visitors of all ages, the attraction features a vortex tunnel, a tilted hotel room and an infinity mirror maze that creates a captivating sense of wonder.

For those seeking a more exhilarating experience, Typhoon’s Eye delivers a powerful rush of adrenaline. Guests pass through Japanese-inspired surroundings before arriving at a queue building inspired by the historic Katsura Imperial Villa, which sets the stage for the attraction’s own distinctive story.

Once aboard, riders are spun at high speed until centrifugal force takes over. As the floor drops away, guests find themselves suspended against the walls of the rotating drum. The result is an intense, high-G experience unlike any other in Scandinavia.

Food experiences with character and quality

Food and drink form an integral part of the Hikari experience. The area introduces visitors to flavours and concepts that some may encounter for the first time, while others may recognise them from travels in Japan or Copenhagen’s vibrant food scene.

Several of the concepts have been developed in collaboration with renowned Danish restaurateurs and culinary partners, ensuring both quality and authenticity while drawing inspiration from contemporary Japanese food culture.

Hikari will feature five street food venues offering both takeout options and covered seating areas, allowing guests to pause and enjoy the atmosphere throughout the day.

Like Tivoli Gardens itself, Hikari has been designed to offer something for everyone. Attractions, culture, art, gastronomy and immersive design come together to create a new destination within the Gardens and mark one of the largest physical investments in Tivoli Gardens’ history.

Executive quotes

Susanne Mørch Koch, Chief Executive Officer of Tivoli Gardens, states: “The strong financial results achieved by Tivoli Gardens in recent years have given us the opportunity to invest even more ambitiously in the future of the Gardens. We are therefore delighted to unveil Hikari, a truly visionary new area. Hikari demonstrates how Tivoli Gardens can continue to renew itself, surprise guests and create world-class experiences while preserving the unique character that has made the Gardens so special for nearly two centuries.”

Søren Tegen Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Wonderful Copenhagen, states: “Copenhagen competes with other European capitals for visitors, talent and international attention. To remain an attractive destination, we must continue to evolve and renew what we offer. Tivoli Gardens is one of Denmark’s most iconic cultural landmarks and has a unique ability to combine heritage with innovation. Hikari is a great example of how a destination can continue to develop while strengthening the overall visitor experience in Copenhagen.”