More than 630 enthusiasts from around the world gather for Coaster Con 48

AGAWAM, Mass. — More than 630 members of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s original and largest ride enthusiast organization, are gathering this week for Coaster Con 48, the annual convention that celebrates roller coasters, friendship and amusement park history. Attendees from across the United States and around the world will celebrate World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month by spending six days enjoying exclusive ride time, behind-the-scenes tours, educational presentations and special events at three unique host parks: Six Flags New England in Massachusetts, Lake Compounce in Connecticut and The Great Escape in New York.

This year’s event is especially significant as all three host parks are home to an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark, giving attendees a rare opportunity to experience and celebrate some of the industry’s most historically important rides in a single convention.

“Coaster Con brings American Coaster Enthusiasts together with an energy you can feel the moment you arrive,” said ACE President Elizabeth Ringas. “It’s a full-on celebration of the roller coasters we love and the community that makes every ride better.”

“Each of the host parks of Coaster Con 48 offers a completely different experience, with its own character, history and collection of attractions,” said ACE Events Director Tim Baldwin. “Having three parks that each feature an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark makes this event particularly special, especially for attendees who may be visiting one or more of these parks for the first time.”

The convention will also feature the 10th anniversary of the popular Rubber Ducky Regatta, a fan-favorite fundraising tradition that returns to The Great Escape on June 25. In addition, members will hear from candidates seeking national leadership positions during election platform presentations on June 23. Voting in the 2026 ACE national election is currently underway and continues through July 15.

“There is nothing quite like Coaster Con,” said ACE Communications Director Derek Perry. “This week, more than 630 enthusiasts representing 36 states and three countries have come together to celebrate the rides we love and the friendships that make this hobby so rewarding. From exclusive ride experiences and behind-the-scenes access to historical presentations and special events, Coaster Con showcases everything that makes ACE special. It’s the ultimate celebration of roller coasters and the community that brings them to life.”

Additional convention highlights include the ACE Annual Business Meeting, Midway Olympics, Photo and Video Contests, silent auction, regional meetups and the ACE Annual Banquet, featuring keynote speaker Michael Graham, principal of The Gravity Group.