Project Purple becomes tallest structure at Six Flags Great Adventure, reaching 315 feet

JACKSON, N.J. — A new giant is rising over Six Flags Great Adventure.

Project Purple has officially reached 315 feet, making it the tallest structure currently standing at the park and marking another major milestone in the construction of the highly anticipated 2027 roller coaster.

Visible from miles away, the massive attraction now dominates the skyline as crews continue work on what will become one of the tallest roller coasters in the world. Guests visiting the park this summer can watch the structure grow week by week as construction progresses toward its final height.

“Project Purple is already making a statement,” said Ryan Eldredge, Director of Sales and Marketing at Six Flags Great Adventure. “At 315 feet tall and still climbing, guests can watch history being built in real time. Every new piece of track and support brings us one step closer to unveiling a coaster that will redefine thrills not just for Great Adventure, but for the entire industry.”

Construction is expected to continue throughout 2026, with additional milestones and details to be announced in the coming months.