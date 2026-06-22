Chris Maier, Land of Make Believe recognized for incredible success 

HOPE TWP., N.J. — When Christopher Maier assumed the reins of running the Land of Make Believe in the early 70’s, he brought a new vision of Family Entertainment to the park and with his business leadership in the ensuing years took it to another level.

At the start, he immediately operationalized what would become a years-long expansion of the Hope, NJ’s amusement park’s many facets.

Maier’s commitment to excellence at the park and his commitment to Warren County was manifested in great part when he and fellow Freeholder Chuck Haytaian created Warren County Community College in 1976, now recognized as one of the top 3 colleges in New Jersey.

The park, which opened in 1954, has been declared the World’s Greatest, Most Iconic, the Best in the State of New Jersey, and among the safest in the entire country by various publications and organizations.

His moral and business distinction was on full display at a recent Warren County Commissioner’s meeting with the Commissioners presenting Maier with a proclamation recognizing him and the Land of Make Believe for its “high esteem, meritorious record and impact on Warren County.”

This was followed by a joint New Jesey Legislative resolution presented by Assemblyman John DiMaio, that stated that Christopher Maier and the Land of Make Believe “has established a model to emulate and set a standard of excellence toward which others might strive.”

It was noted that Congressman Tom Kean Jr. entered into the Congressional Record the following statement recognizing “Christopher Maier and the Land of Make Believe as the ‘World’s Greatest Amusement Park’, one of the most ‘Iconic’ in America and as being ‘No. 1 in New Jersey.” A copy of this was presented by Assemblyman DiMaio.

Hope Mayor Tim McDonough presented a proclamation noting that the Land of Make Believe and Chris Maier has made Hope proud to be in the Township in which the Park is located.

Why is it so successful and enduring? “It is because of Chris Maier’s commitment to excellence,” said Hope’s longtime Mayor. He added “the Land of Make Believe under the tutelage of Chris Maier has put Hope on the national map in so many positive ways.”

DiMaio referred to Maier as his “Good Friend” and stated, “The Land of Make Believe is an important part of Warren County history as a landmark and Amusement Park in Hope Township.”

Dr Will Austin, President of Warren County Community College said, “Land of Make Believe is nationally and internationally recognized. It is so well known, it is amazing. It means a lot to people, not only in Warren County but everywhere.”

Knowlton Township Mayor Frank Van Horn spoke about Maier’s unrelenting support of the Warren County Fair and everything Warren County. He said “Chris is an inspiration as a person and the Land of Make Believe is an inspiration as a great tourism destination.” He added, “Warren County and Hope Township are so lucky to have the Land of Make Believe and Chris’s outstanding leadership and record of accomplishments”

Maier’s journey of pursuing excellence included working at Disneyland. What he learned from his parents, Disney, and life’s lessons has added up to a remarkable story of success.

Maier has been recognized many times over the years for being a leader by various legislators, industry organizations, chambers of commerce, numerous publications and a host of related groups. He is one of the founding fathers of the Hope Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Warren County Hall of Fame.

All those recognitions are nice, however, to Maier, the best recognition is when a family approaches him at the park and says thank you. Thank you for a safe, wholesome and extremely affordable day of family memories. They tell him how much they love Land of Make Believe and its importance to them as a family tradition.