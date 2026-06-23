Area15 debuts Eye Dropper, 200-foot-tall psychedelic thrill ride

LAS VEGAS — AREA15 announces Eye Dropper, the towering 200-foot-tall psychedelic thrill ride, is now open inside Zone 2. Transforming the classic drop tower into a cinematic, story-driven experience inspired by trippy art and altered states of perception, Eye Dropper delivers multiple high-intensity sensations. The opening arrives as AREA15 sees its visitation increasing by double-digit percentages compared to last year and prepares to welcome even more dynamic additions this summer.

The attraction officially opened on Saturday, June 20, during AREA15’s biggest block party to date, which spanned the entire 30-acre district and drew thousands of revelers. Costumed performers and special guests from across Las Vegas, including players from the Las Vegas Aces and their mascot BUCKET$, the Vegas Golden Knights’ mascot Chance, performers from Chippendales and more celebrated the experience’s first drop during a VIP reception. Members of the public in attendance also enjoyed free rides all day along and a live DJ set by Tritonal.

The ride marks the newest addition to the AREA15 District’s Zone 2 expansion, which is anchored by Universal Destinations & Experience’s Universal Horror Unleashed and also recently welcomed the flagship location of Dolls Kill, the popular festival streetwear retailer. Other Zone 2 openings this summer will include Museum of Ice Cream, which opens Friday, July 3; the viral dessert shop Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets; Chilango’s Tacos; and other eateries and attractions, including the world-famous Boeing 747, which is currently undergoing a transformation into a permanent, upscale private event and lounge venue.

“We’re in the midst of an extraordinary time of expansion and evolution at AREA15,” said Winston Fisher, CEO, AREA15. “Eye Dropper is only the latest iconic attraction on our roster, but there’s even more on the horizon that we can’t wait to share with everyone. It’s no exaggeration to say there’s always something new and extraordinary to discover at AREA15.”

Featuring both Space Shot and Turbo Drop sequences, Eye Dropper can launch, freefall or combine both for a thrilling back-to-back experience delivering speeds up to 36 miles per hour, with forces ranging from 4.0 Gs to moments of weightless airtime at -1.2 Gs. Following each drop, guests descend through a sensory cooldown as the system resets, completing a fully immersive spectacle.

The new thrill ride is topped by a custom LED marquee featuring an all-seeing “digital eye” visible from across Las Vegas, which shifts from calm awareness to chaotic intensity with each ride cycle. Within the thrill ride’s queue, pulsing red lights, immersive sounds and surreal design elements create a world that feels alive and aware. As riders prepare for launch, mechanical sounds, rising tones and voice prompts build like a cinematic sequence, blurring the line between observer and participant before erupting into a synchronized explosion of motion, light and sound at peak intensity. Eye Dropper is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and teens 13 and older or $20 for children 12 and under, seniors, locals and military. Access to Eye Dropper is also included with all of AREA15’s bundled Experience Passes.