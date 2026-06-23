Fun Spot America celebrates 250 years of independence with huge fireworks

ORLANDO — Fun Spot America is celebrating America’s 250th Independence Day at the Orlando and Kissimmee parks with a patriotic fireworks spectacular, colorful confectionary treats, and family-friendly fun throughout the parks. As always, guests can pick their park as Fun Spot will launch a HUGE fireworks display at both Fun Spot Orlando and Fun Spot Kissimmee on Saturday, July 4th starting at 9:30 p.m.

As Orlando’s hometown theme parks, parking and admission at Fun Spot is always free, providing the perfect place for families to come together for safe, clean, fun experiences. With more than 60 rides across the two Central Florida parks, including the thrilling Mine Blower, Florida’s only wooden coaster with an inversion, the 70-foot-tall White Lightning roller coaster, and the thrilling Up and Overboard ride, there is something for everyone in the family at Fun Spot’s parks.

“Come and experience an unforgettable fireworks display, delicious food, and summertime excitement for all ages,” said John Arie Jr., Owner and CEO, Fun Spot America. “Fun Spot is the perfect place to celebrate Independence Day. Whether you want to spend the entire day playing on our rides and attractions, or join us for the fireworks at night, there will be spectacular memories for everyone to enjoy!”

The Kissimmee Park will once again partner with Old Town Kissimmee for the July 4th show, and both Fun Spot Orlando and Kissimmee will be open from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. Single Day Fun Passes can be purchased online and at the parks. By pre-purchasing online, guests can save up to $10 per pass.