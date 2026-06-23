Interstellar Arc wins “Best Location-Based Entertainment” at prestigious Auggie Awards

LAS VEGAS — Interstellar Arc at AREA15, the awe-inspiring, visionary experience from the Emmy®-winning creators at Felix & Paul Studios, announces it has been awarded “Best Location-Based Entertainment” at the 17th annual Auggie Awards. Taking place at this year’s Augmented World Expo USA – the longest-running and largest event dedicated to augmented reality, extended reality, virtual reality, robotics and AI – Interstellar Arc now ranks among 20 of the world’s most innovative and game-changing developers, brands and creators, including Google, Toyota and more.

“At its core, Interstellar Arc is an entertainment experience inviting guests to imagine what comes next for the future of humanity,” said Félix Lajeunesse, co-founder and chief creative officer, Felix & Paul Studios. “We set out to create an attraction that makes participants feel like they’ve truly traveled to another world, and it’s enormously gratifying to see that ambition recognized on a global stage.”

As the most ambitious and convincing VR-based attraction ever conceived, Interstellar Arc is set in the 25th century, when humanity embarks on its first interstellar space exploration program. The one-hour immersive experience begins when passengers arrive at Spaceport One, where they board the Interstellar Arc and enter a cryogenic sleep, awakening 262 years in the future. As the ship approaches the distant exoplanet Arcadia, destined to be humanity’s next home, passengers are invited to explore the vast, gravity-defying environments of the Interstellar Arc, assisted by the Diplomat, an artificial intelligence designed to accompany and guide them through the spaceship.