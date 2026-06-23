Dollywood named to two Newsweek Top Workplaces 2026 lists

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood adds to its recent run of awards with Newsweek naming the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park to its Greatest Workplaces 2026 lists for America and for the state of Tennessee. The lists were compiled following the results of a recent survey.

The Greatest Workplace awards are based on a nationwide, large-scale independent research study that Newsweek conducted between April 2025 and October 2025. Key performance indicators for naming award recipients include leadership, integrity, compensation, work-life balance, culture, benefits and more. With a caring culture, generous benefits, unparalleled company growth and numerous employment opportunities on the horizon, Dollywood employees—also known as hosts—understand firsthand why the company has received so much positive attention as an employer.

“A world-class guest experience starts with our hosts,” said Susan Loveday, Dollywood Vice President of Human Resources. “By ensuring they feel supported and valued, we empower them to do what they do best—care for our guests. Every guest experience award we’ve earned reflects hosts who love where they work and take pride in creating a welcoming atmosphere for everyone who visits.”

Newsweek conducted nearly 180,000 employee interviews which included more than 2.7 million comprehensive company reviews to determine the recipients of this year’s awards. Additionally, media coverage of companies was monitored to validate the responses given. The best 1,000 companies were recognized. The survey also includes data considered from previous studies between 2022 and 2024 (included at a reduced weight), making these awards part of America’s largest independent employee studies. The study is completely independent and unbiased; companies cannot apply, register or pay to be included in the study or influence their ranking through payment.

According to Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Cunningham, “The companies on this list likely reap the rewards of stronger client loyalty and improved employee retention—clear signs that a thriving workplace benefits everyone involved.”

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Hosts are provided a free lunch every working shift and take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to many regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider. Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.