Gröna Lund unveils SCORE! – a one-of-a-kind interactive dark ride for 2027

After months of speculation about what is beginning to take shape behind the construction walls at the heart of Gröna Lund, we are finally ready to reveal the secret. In 2027, Gröna Lund will open SCORE! – a one-of-a-kind interactive dark ride where guests don’t just go on a ride, they step directly into an immersive gaming adventure and become the main character of the story.

Hidden deep below the amusement park lies a place known only to a few. Within Gröna Lund’s legendary subterranean archive, strange artifacts, forgotten inventions, old amusement rides, and 140 years of park history memories have piled up over the years. Antique carousel pieces are stowed away next to props from iconic concerts and games that never saw the light of day. But the archive is overflowing – and that’s where you come into play. Armed with a laser blaster, you and your team are recruited to journey through the archive’s magical chambers, hitting targets, collecting points, and helping restore order to the growing chaos. The more targets you hit, the higher the score.

SCORE! is a brand-new interactive dark ride that invites guests into a fast-paced gaming world, combining a thrilling ride experience with an unforgettable interactive adventure. The attraction features trackless ride vehicles navigated by advanced radar-based positioning technology. The vehicles can spin, change direction, and move seamlessly throughout the different themed environments, making every journey through the mysterious archive a dynamic experience filled with surprises. Targets appear where you least expect them, and every second becomes a race to achieve the highest score.



A shared experience for families, friends, and teams

SCORE! is designed as a shared adventure. Families, friends, and coworkers can all take on the same mission together, whether they are driven by competitive instincts, teamwork, or simply the desire for a fun and memorable experience. Each ride offers a new opportunity to challenge one another and climb the scoreboard. As an indoor attraction, SCORE! can be enjoyed year-round, regardless of weather or season. This makes it an ideal experience for everything from spontaneous visits with friends to corporate events, conference groups and team-building activities.

– The combination of a radar-based trackless ride system, a magical immersive environment, and the fact that guests become part of the game creates an experience unlike anything else. I’m proud to say that with SCORE!, we are creating something truly unique within the attractions industry, says Jakob Fagerström, Creative Director at Gröna Lund and Parks and Resorts.

– SCORE! blends speed, action, ride thrills, and gameplay in an entirely new way and will bring out everyone’s competitive spirit. It’s incredibly exciting to offer our guests an experience that works just as well on a warm summer day as it does during a winter conference or corporate event, says Jan Eriksson, CEO of Gröna Lund.