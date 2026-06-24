Intercard continues winning run with 23rd location for France’s Speedpark

ST. LOUIS — Intercard recently installed its cashless technology in the arcade at the new SpeedPark FEC in Rennes, France. It is Intercard’s 23rd installation for the French amusement company.

The racing-themed 54,000 square foot family entertainment center features nine different attractions including an indoor go-kart track, 20 bowling lanes, laser tag and arcade games.

The Rennes location joins SpeedPark’s large network of venues across France, including eight near Paris. The company plans to open two more in 2026. They also operate one location in Spain, with a second planned to open in 2026.

“Intercard first installed its cashless technology in SpeedPark’s Madrid location in 2021,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s vice-president of international sales. “They liked it so much that they have since added it to all their locations and will use it in their future expansion.”