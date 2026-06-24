Now open: Reef Runners makes a splash at Seabreeze

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Seabreeze Amusement Park is making waves this summer with the opening of Reef Runners, the largest single investment in the park’s 146-year history and the first attraction of its kind in the Northeast.

Standing 50 feet tall with more than 1,000 feet of slide, Reef Runners combines high-speed racing, unique slide elements, and family-friendly fun in one unforgettable attraction. Designed and manufactured by ProSlide Technology, a longtime Seabreeze partner of more than 35 years, Reef Runners combines innovative ride technology with family-friendly thrills.

Guests ride in a distinctive figure-eight inner tube that seats two riders, with up to four guests launching at once. Riders surge through twists and turns, dart around giant shells, bank through sweeping curves, and race side-by-side toward the finish. The attraction delivers an experience unlike anything else in the United States, making Reef Runners a standout addition to the Seabreeze water park.

“Reef Runners is an exciting addition to our water park and a major investment in the future of Seabreeze,” said Genevieve Norris-Brown, COO of Seabreeze Amusement Park. “Families can share the experience together as they race, laugh, and create memories on an attraction unlike any other in the region.”

Located next to the Wave Pool, Reef Runners also features expanded lounge areas, providing additional space for guests to relax and enjoy the water park atmosphere.

The opening of Reef Runners continues Seabreeze’s commitment to providing innovative family attractions while preserving the tradition and charm that have made the park a Rochester favorite for generations.