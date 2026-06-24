RWS Global secures three-year extension with Premiership-winning Brisbane Broncos

BRISBANE, Australia — RWS Global, the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, has announced the extension of its successful partnership with the Brisbane Broncos, the Australian National Rugby League (NRL) club, continuing as their official sport presentation provider through the end of 2028. The three-year renewal solidifies RWS Global’s position as the club’s official sport presentation provider and reflects the strategic value of dedicated, long-term presentation partnerships in modern sports.

The Brisbane Broncos, the Australian professional rugby league football club based in Red Hill, Brisbane, Queensland was founded in April 1988. Since then, the club has won seven premierships, including two New South Wales Rugby League premierships, a Super League premiership and four NRL premierships, and has also won two World Club Challenges and four minor premierships in multiple competitions.

The relationship between RWS Global with the Broncos has developed over several seasons, to now provide extensive pre-season consultancy and game day Sport Presentation services for both the men’s and women’s teams. RWS Global plays a strategic role in elevating the Brisbane Broncos’ game day experience to top-tier standards. This includes brand message integration, Master of Ceremonies (MC) and Ground Announcer management and fan experience design that seamlessly blends entertainment with commercial partner activation.

The result is an unrivalled fan experience, both on-field and off-field, that transforms game days into premium occasions, whilst maximising commercial value for partners and the club. RWS Global’s proven expertise with the Brisbane Broncos positions it as a strategic partner for sports organisations seeking to elevate their presentation capabilities.

“The Broncos’ trust in our team validates our strategic approach to sport presentation,” says Scott Horton, EVP, Sports Production at RWS Global. “This relationship proves that international sport organisations are increasingly recognising the value of dedicated, long-term presentation partnerships. We’re pleased to build on this success through 2028.”

“Creating world-class experiences for our members and fans is a priority for the Brisbane Broncos, and RWS Global has been a valuable partner in helping us achieve that,” says Dave Donaghy, Brisbane Broncos CEO. “We’re pleased to continue the partnership and look forward to delivering even more exceptional experiences together through 2028.”

With a distinguished track record delivering world-class multi-sport events, RWS Global brings deep expertise across the sporting landscape and has demonstrated its capability to deliver premier international sporting events. The partnership extension reinforces the Brisbane Broncos’ commitment to delivering premium game day experiences that set them apart in the NRL. As RWS Global and the Broncos continue to collaborate through 2028, fans can expect presentation innovation that matches the on-field excellence the club is renowned for.