Lake Compounce’s largest & most horrifying Phantom Fall Fest ever begins this Saturday

BRISTOL, Conn. — The scare comes from everywhere at Lake Compounce this Halloween season. Halloween is taken to the extreme beginning this Saturday as the park’s largest and most horrifying Phantom Fall Fest yet begins with the debut of its newest haunted attraction, Project Nightmare.

Phantom Fall Fest begins this Saturday, September 20 at 1 p.m. and will run select days through Sunday, October 26. This year, a fifth haunted house takes the fear up to 10 as the all-new Project Nightmare takes bad dreams to the extreme. The all-new haunted attraction is complete with more effects, more than 19 scare actors throughout, and 17 unique scenes, that invites brave souls into the sleep keepers research facility where he is pushing the limits of dream science.

“This year’s Phantom Fall Fest unleashes more horror than ever before, with the debut of Project Nightmare and a full lineup of terrifying haunts and scare zones, every step through the park will keep guests on edge,” said Lake Compounce Assistant General Manager, Megan Major. “We’ve pushed the limits of what a haunt can be, and those brave enough to enter will find there’s no escaping the fear at Lake Compounce.”

There’s more horror around every corner each night of Phantom Fall Fest as more than 100 scare actors take to the haunted houses and scare zones across the park to deliver next level fear. This year, there’s no escaping the terror with five haunts including the all-new Project Nightmare, mAlice in Wonderland 3D, Bloodcraft, Malignant: Overgrown Evil, and MediEvil. Plus, two fearsome scare zones, the all-new Sawmill Slashers and Sinister Circus take over the midways, spreading the horror throughout the park.

Lake Compounce’s Phantom Fall Fest also offers daytime entertainment fit for the entire family. This season, Spookley the Square Pumpkin makes his debut at America’s First Amusement Park. Spookley will be around for meet and greets every Saturday and Sunday at the Kiddie Land Stage. Other daytime activities include trick or treating, pumpkin decorating, bracelet making, and more. Lake Compounce’s beloved rides and attractions will also be open throughout Phantom Fall Fest including Wildcat, Boulder Dash, Phobia, Rev-O-Lution, Wave Swinger, and more.

Phantom Fall Fest will run select days from Saturday, September 20 through Sunday, October 26. The park will be open Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Fridays in October from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The 2025 season at Lake Compounce will conclude 2025 Holiday Lights, beginning on Friday, November 28, families are invited to enjoy all that is merry and bright throughout the park.

Single Day Tickets are currently on sale for Phantom Fall Fest for just $24.99 and offer admission any one day through Sunday, October 26. To get the most out of the season, visitors can save up to $70 on 2026 Season Pass when they purchase online. All 2026 Season Passes include the rest of the 2025 season for free, including unlimited access to this year’s Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights ‘25. Gold and Platinum passes also offer unique perks like free friend tickets, free parking, discounts on food and retail items, and more.