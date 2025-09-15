Brogent Technologies and Huis Ten Bosch debut Japan’s first LED Flying Theater, Air Cruise The Ride

Brogent Technologies and Huis Ten Bosch proudly announce the grand opening of Air Cruise The Ride, Japan’s first premium flying theater at the country’s largest theme park, Huis Ten Bosch. Featuring a breathtaking 8K LED dome screen, this landmark attraction delivers an incredibly vivid and immersive flight experience, setting a new benchmark for next-generation entertainment in Japan.

Brogent Technologies provides the state-of-the-art flying theater system that brings a new dimension of excitement to Huis Ten Bosch. This captivating attraction takes guests on a journey to discover the magic of Africa. Beginning with an exhilarating 180-degree takeoff and surrounded by the expansive 8K LED dome, audiences are fully immersed in stunning visuals, synchronized motion, and dynamic 4D effects, traveling across 17 African countries from vast savannas and majestic waterfalls to witnessing millions of migrating animals, uncovering the mysteries of humanity’s birthplace.

“Air Cruise The Ride was an incredible experience, unlike anything Huis Ten Bosch has ever offered before”, said Yuta Jitozono, Communication Strategy Manager at Huis Ten Bosch. “The combination of the 8K high-resolution LED screen and the ride’s motion created an immersion that was truly extraordinary. This attraction adds a completely new dimension to the park, blending our European-style charm and seasonal events with dynamic thrills, ensuring guests enjoy a more memorable and exciting theme park experience.”

“We are honored to collaborate with Huis Ten Bosch to bring Air Cruise The Ride to life, Brogent’s first flying theater powered by an 8K LED dome screen”, said Stefan Rothaug, Director of Sales & Marketing at Brogent Technologies. “This milestone marks a leap in visual quality and immersion and opens new creative freedom in content design. With this breakthrough, we are setting a new benchmark for immersive entertainment worldwide.”

By combining cutting-edge 8K LED technology, advanced motion systems, and Huis Ten Bosch’s timeless charm, Air Cruise The Ride elevates the park to new heights, providing guests with a world-class, unforgettable experience and enhancing the park’s appeal as a premier theme park destination.