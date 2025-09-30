EXTRA! EXTRA! The October 2025 issue is now available!

In this issue:
- WWA Trade Show readies for attendees in Orlando
- Soaky Mountain Waterpark debuts first-of-its-kind WhiteWater waterslide
- Vekoma provides Yeti Trek family coaster to Canada’s Santa’s Village
- Rocky Mountain Construction’s Fire Runner blazes into Lost Island
- Farewell Reunion Weekend draws 500 from four park iterations
- Story Land capitalizes on Happy Hauntings with bigger version
- The Conjuring: Beyond Fear scares up chills at four Six Flags parks
- Spooky events, Halloween fun extend thrill season for the industry
- Indiana State Fair’s warmer weather helps attendance increase
- Erie County Fair attendance ‘on par’ despite some weather woes
- Zoombezi Bay debuts multiple unique waterslides, attractions
- Seabreeze Park announces new water attraction for summer 2026
- Carnival Cruise Line opens exclusive attraction-filled destination
- Knott’s Berry Farm’s Soak City celebrates its 25th anniversary
- ADG partners with Citywave to bring more surf waters inland
- Vortex Aquatic Structures celebrates 30 years of success in 2025
- Island H2O combines foam, live music for under the stars events
- Gulf Parks assembling strong team to manage Blue Bayou in 2026
- New, distinctive resort hotels anchor the orbit of Epic Universe
- Efteling opens second on-site accommodation: The Grand Hotel
- Women of Influence: Mobaro’s Marah Rodriguez
- Safe Slide restores every slide at L.A.’s Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
- Accesso expands collaboration with PayPal, broadens options … and much more!