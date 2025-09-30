Subscribe
Digital Issue

EXTRA! EXTRA! The October 2025 issue is now available!

In this issue:

  • WWA Trade Show readies for attendees in Orlando
  • Soaky Mountain Waterpark debuts first-of-its-kind WhiteWater waterslide
  • Vekoma provides Yeti Trek family coaster to Canada’s Santa’s Village
  • Rocky Mountain Construction’s Fire Runner blazes into Lost Island
  • Farewell Reunion Weekend draws 500 from four park iterations
  • Story Land capitalizes on Happy Hauntings with bigger version
  • The Conjuring: Beyond Fear scares up chills at four Six Flags parks
  • Spooky events, Halloween fun extend thrill season for the industry
  • Indiana State Fair’s warmer weather helps attendance increase
  • Erie County Fair attendance ‘on par’ despite some weather woes
  • Zoombezi Bay debuts multiple unique waterslides, attractions
  • Seabreeze Park announces new water attraction for summer 2026
  • Carnival Cruise Line opens exclusive attraction-filled destination
  • Knott’s Berry Farm’s Soak City celebrates its 25th anniversary
  • ADG partners with Citywave to bring more surf waters inland
  • Vortex Aquatic Structures celebrates 30 years of success in 2025
  • Island H2O combines foam, live music for under the stars events
  • Gulf Parks assembling strong team to manage Blue Bayou in 2026
  • New, distinctive resort hotels anchor the orbit of Epic Universe
  • Efteling opens second on-site accommodation: The Grand Hotel
  • Women of Influence: Mobaro’s Marah Rodriguez
  • Safe Slide restores every slide at L.A.’s Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
  • Accesso expands collaboration with PayPal, broadens options … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!