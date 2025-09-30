Dollywood’s Harvest Festival artist spotlight: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Crisp-mountain breezes drift through the Smoky Mountains, bringing Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (now – Oct. 27) to life. Dollywood welcomes many guest-favorite artists during the Harvest Festival, including Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (Oct. 5-7, 13-14). In 2008, Vincent joined forces with The Rage, whose current members include Mickey Harris, Aaron McDaris, Zach Arnold, Adam Haynes and Jacob Metz.

Vincent was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Bluegrass Album for Music Is What I See. Rhonda Vincent & The Rage have won more than 100 awards in the bluegrass genre. In 2022, Dolly released the song “Firecracker” from her album Run, Rose Run, where Vincent contributed as a supporting vocalist.

According to Vincent, Dollywood is one of her favorite venues to perform.

“It’s always such a joy to perform at Dollywood,” Vincent said. “I love that people start asking early in the year when we will be at Dollywood so they can make plans and reservations for the trip.” Vincent says she has many special memories from performing at Dollywood, including sharing the stage with the theme park’s Dreamer-In-Chief.

“One of my most nervous times ever on stage was when Dolly asked my band and I to perform with her at Dollywood,” Vincent recalled. “We started to walk onstage, and I ask about singing harmony with her on Jolene, and she said, ‘You are singing lead, and I’m singing harmony with YOU!’ A very special memory at Dollywood, and Dollywood continues to make those incredible memories.”

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage is among the many artists performing during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, which delights guests with more than 700 individual performances. Other special guest artists include Sidewalk Prophets, Triumphant Quartet, Daily & Vincent, Emily Ann Roberts, The Grascals, Keith Anderson and The Original Coalminers featuring Emily Portman’s Always Loretta.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival offers more than just live music. During the day, guests can enjoy harvest-themed culinary creations and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life, thanks to the park’s award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Dollywood theme park is open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival.