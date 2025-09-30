Dutch Wonderland unveils plans for all-new Dutch Wonderland Inn

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland, The World’s Best Family Park, is inviting families to make it a night fit for a knight beginning next spring as the park unveils plans for the new Dutch Wonderland Inn. Located just steps away from Dutch Wonderland theme park, the Inn will offer a place where families can sit back, relax, and enjoy their evening after a full day of fun at the Kingdom for Kids.

Set to open in late March of 2026, the Dutch Wonderland Inn will offer royal fun for everyone with themed dining, an expanded arcade, a super cool pool, and dreamy accommodations for a perfect night’s sleep. Plus, throughout their stay, guests can find their favorite Dutch Wonderland characters like Duke the Dragon and Princess Brooke stopping by for visits. The reimagined Inn will offer a charming location to stay in Lancaster while also extending the fun of the Dutch Wonderland theme park experience to the neighboring hotel.

“When our team sat down to make plans for the Dutch Wonderland Inn, we focused on how we could bring the magic of our park to life while also providing overnight accommodations for our guests,” said Megan Hartman, General Manager of Dutch Wonderland. “The newly renovated Inn brings pieces of our beloved park, Pennsylvania Dutch Country, and the characters our visitors know and love together to create a unique experience for families looking to extend their visit to the Lancaster region.”

The Dutch Wonderland Inn will offer families a castle-like getaway right in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. The Inn will feature 155 family-friendly rooms, four suites, an outdoor pool with a water slide, splash pad, and an indoor pool that will be open year-round. The Inn will also be home to a new restaurant, which will be open to hotel guests and the general public and will offer a daily breakfast buffet, lunch, and dinner options.

The Dutch Wonderland Inn will open with Dutch Wonderland theme park in March of 2026 and will be accepting reservations soon. Families will be able to book stay and play rates online starting at just $199 per night. Stay and Play packages include overnight room accommodations and up to three single day tickets to the park. Those looking to book one last stay at the Cartoon Network Hotel can make reservations online now through January 1, 2026.