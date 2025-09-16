Spindeln spins into Gröna Lund summer 2026

Meet the newest member of the Gröna Lund family! In summer 2026, Spindeln (the Spider) will creep into its new home at the Swedish amusement park, offering an all-new ride experience packed with bounce, spin, and speed—perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages. With room for 42 riders and a minimum height requirement of just 100 cm (approximately 39 inches), Spindeln makes it easier than ever for families to enjoy the excitement together.

“Our rides are always the most fun when they can be shared with family and friends,” says Jan Eriksson, CEO of Gröna Lund. “Following the success of our new ride ”Pumpen” this year, we’re beyond excited to introduce a completely new type of ride experience next season.”

A Spinning First in Sweden

Spindeln is a “Super Jumper” ride—the first of its kind in Sweden. This one-of-a-kind attraction delivers a thrilling mix of bouncing, spinning, and speed, all choreographed to the Spider’s own signature soundtrack. Thanks to its over-the-shoulder restraints, Spindeln is also the first Super Jumper in the world that allows younger riders (100 cm/4 years old and up, accompanied by an adult) to safely join in on the action.

“For us, it’s not just about the ride itself—it’s about the world we build around it,” says Jakob Fagerström, Creative Director at Gröna Lund and Parks and Resorts. “Guests entering the queue line will step into the witch’s garden—a lush, mysterious world full of hidden surprises and magical touches designed to immerse visitors before they even board the ride.”