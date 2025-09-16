RPM Raceway Stamford debuts first augmented gamified karting experience

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RPM Raceway, the immersive racing & entertainment destination with locations on the East Coast, is redefining go-kart racing with the launch of Kart Klash, the nation’s first-ever real-life racing game that merges live go-karting with an interactive video game. With a commitment to transforming the traditional analog racing experience into a gamified adventure, RPM Raceway is expanding its offerings and pioneering a new era of motorsports entertainment.

Launching today, simultaneously at RPM Raceway’s Stamford, CT (600 West Ave, Stamford, CT 06902) and Long Island, NY (40 Daniel St, Farmingdale, NY 11735) locations, with other locations to follow, Kart Klash reinvents traditional go-kart racing into a high-octane, arcade-style battle where speed meets strategy.

Driving go-karts equipped with F1-inspired steering wheels and LED displays, racers collect and activate power-ups, including Missiles, EMPs, TNTs, Boosts, and Shields while navigating the track. Mystery boxes and boost zones add a layer of tactical gameplay, where each decision can make or break the race and give the edge needed to pass competitors on the track.

“Kart Klash isn’t just about recording your fastest lap, it’s about outsmarting your opponents and crossing the finish line first,” said Andrew Farage, CEO and Co-Founder of RPM. “We’re rolling out a social reinvention of go-karting that blends the thrill of racing with the interactivity of gaming, appealing to a demographic that may prefer strategy over raw adrenaline.”

RPM Raceway is further solidifying its position as a leader in karting innovation with the recent addition of a new fleet of next-generation electric karts at its venues in Stamford, CT and Long Island, NY. In April, RPM was awarded the Guinness World Records for Longest Indoor Multi-Level Go-Kart Track in the World.

Built on RPM’s R-TECH platform and developed in partnership with industry leader SODIKART, RPM’s new technology represents a leap forward in racing innovation. Each kart is equipped with a next-gen LED heads-up display that delivers real-time stats, sector data, and performance insights, streamed directly to each racer during the race.

The launch marks a milestone in RPM Raceway’s ongoing commitment to modernizing the karting experience by combining the adrenaline of real-world racing with the excitement of interactive entertainment.

Kart Klash is $30 for members and $40 for non-members with designated race sessions where juniors, teens and adults can compete together in this immersive, skill-driven format. Live leaderboards and detailed performance tracking promise to keep gameplay fresh and challenging for both seasoned racers, emerging speed demons, and spectators watching from the sidelines.