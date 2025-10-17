Sesame Place Philadelphia welcomes back Michael Taylor as new park president

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Sesame Place Philadelphia proudly welcomes back Michael Taylor as its new Park President.

Taylor brings more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry, beginning his journey at Sesame Place as a seasonal team member in 1998.

Over the years, he has held several key leadership roles, including nearly a decade as Director of Park Operations at Sesame Place Philadelphia. During that time, Taylor spearheaded initiatives that elevated the park’s performance and guest experience, including the launch of the Park Quality department. This effort laid the foundation for operational excellence across Sesame Place.

For Taylor, this new role is more than a professional milestone—it’s a homecoming. A Bucks County native, he grew up visiting Sesame Place and now enjoys the park as a Season Pass Member with his three young daughters.

Taylor’s main focus is to create a more seamless, satisfying experience for families through increasing attraction availability, diversifying and improving culinary offerings, and enhancing overall value for guests and Season Pass Members, giving them even more reasons to return.

“Visiting the park with my children helps me see firsthand how we can make this the greatest theme park in the Northeast,” said Taylor. “I’m thrilled to be back. Sesame Place Philadelphia is a generational experience, and I’m honored to lead a destination that brings so much joy to so many families. It’s a place filled with heart, memories, and meaningful connections. I look forward to creating the same unforgettable, exceptional experiences I had at the park—as a child, an Ambassador, and now as a dad. Together with our incredible team, I’m excited to shape the next chapter of Sesame Place’s legacy.”