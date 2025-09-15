Dollywood’s Harvest Festival artist spotlights: The Grascals & Keith Anderson

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Whistling winds blow through the Smoky Mountain leaves, carrying the chill of the season into Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (now–Oct. 27). Dollywood welcomes a number of guest-favorite artists during the Harvest Festival including Keith Anderson (Sept. 20-21) and The Grascals (Sept.22-24).

Keith Anderson is a singer/songwriter that has multiple top 10 hits including “Pickin’ Wildflowers” and “Every Time I Hear Your Name.” Anderson co-wrote Big & Rich’s song titled “Lost in This Moment.” Anderson says he doesn’t write songs for other people in mind; he writes what he knows and feels, keeping the ones that speak to him while he’s recording.

“Dollywood is a special place because it celebrates the roots of country music,” said Anderson. “Being able to perform there as I’m celebrating the 20th anniversary of my debut album will be a special night. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with fans in a place that truly represents what music is about.”

Anderson mentioned that the festival is more than just another show—it’s a reminder of why he started making music in the first place. “Spending a fall weekend at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is a tradition of great music in the beautiful Smoky Mountains,” recalled Anderson. “It’s an experience that reminds me how lucky I am to be playing music for a living.”

The Grascals is a band created through friendships and appreciation for an innovative blend of bluegrass music. They have received three Grammy nominations and multiple awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and the Society of the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America.

“Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is a big deal for The Grascals as we get to be a part of a premier show with some of our favorite performers at our favorite park, Dollywood,” says Jamie Grascal Johnson. “We love the music, fall leaves around the park and the food!”

The band sees the festival as more than just a stop on tour, it’s a highlight that blends music and fall, “we always love to return to Dollywood not only to perform in front of the great crowds in a state-of-the-art theater but also to enjoy the amazing park atmosphere,” said Kristin Scott Benson.

Keith Anderson and The Grascals are among the many artists performing during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, which delights guests with more than 700 individual performances. Other artists include Sidewalk Prophets, Triumphant Quartet, Emily Ann Roberts, Daily & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and The Original Coalminers featuring Emily Portman’s Always Loretta.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival offers more than just live music. During the day, guests can enjoy harvest-themed culinary creations and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life, thanks to the park’s award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Dollywood theme park is open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival.