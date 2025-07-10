Caldwell Zoo: announcing Grevy’s Zebra birth

TYLER, Texas — Yesterday evening, July 7, 2025, in the African savanna of Caldwell Zoo, Amali, a female Grevy’s zebra, gave birth to a beautiful foal. The birth took place in a quiet grassy field where the zebras are free to roam and graze. Both mother and foal are doing great. Amali is being very attentive and showing excellent motherly instincts. After a short time, as the sun was washing the savanna in golden light, the foal rose and took its first steps! Just as we’d like to see.

Of course, the young zebra is quite adorable, adorned in its soft striped coat. But this is especially precious because the Grevy’s zebra is the most endangered of zebra species in the wild. So, every new birth helps us maintain healthy genetic diversity.

The gender of the newborn has not been determined at this time. Our mammals staff is closely monitoring mother and child and making sure they have everything they need. This is the first offspring of Amali, who was born at Caldwell Zoo. The male, Zuburi, came to Caldwell Zoo from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in November 2023 and has sired two previous foals.

Needless to say, we are thrilled with this addition to the zebra population and thankful to all our partners in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums who work with us to create successful breeding programs. We will engage the community in choosing the perfect name for the cherished addition to the Caldwell Zoo family.