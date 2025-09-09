Six Flags Fiesta Texas wins ‘Best New Show’ at Golden Ticket Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Six Flags Fiesta Texas was honored with Best New Show in the 2025 Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today. The award recognizes the park’s original production, The Voodoo Dolls, a high-energy musical spectacular that blended New Orleans magic with San Antonio flair during the Mardi Gras Festival earlier this year.

The Golden Ticket Awards are among the most respected honors in the amusement industry, spotlighting the best rides, shows and attractions worldwide. This recognition marks the second Best New Show award in the last five years for Six Flags Fiesta Texas, continuing its legacy as one of the country’s premier destinations for live entertainment. In total, the park has received 10 Golden Tickets for Best Show, one Leadership Award, one Turnstile Award, Best Halloween Event and now Best New Show once again.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas was built on a foundation of live entertainment, and more than 30 years later, our team continues to raise the bar,” said Robert Bustle, park manager. “The Voodoo Dolls showcased our entertainment team’s incredible creativity and talent, and we are thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award. We look forward to welcoming guests this fall and holiday season to experience the magic of our award-winning shows during Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park.”

The Voodoo Dolls: Magic, Music and Storytelling

Debuting Jan. 18, 2025, The Voodoo Dolls transformed Rockville High into an immersive journey through the sights and sounds of the Big Easy. Featuring live vocals, dance and cutting-edge technology — including a crystal ball brought to life before the audience’s eyes — the show transported guests into a mystical Mardi Gras celebration unlike anything seen before in the region. Following its Golden Ticket Award for Best New Show, The Voodoo Dolls will return for the Mardi Gras Festival in early 2026.

A Legacy of Entertainment Excellence

Since opening in 1992, Six Flags Fiesta Texas has been a San Antonio landmark, originally conceived as a musical show park highlighting the state’s rich cultural heritage. More than three decades later, the park continues its tradition of star-studded, award-winning entertainment, with The Voodoo Dolls as its latest triumph.

See the Award-Winning Team in Action

Guests can catch the same award-winning entertainment team in action during two of the park’s most popular seasons:

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® (Sept. 6 – Nov. 2) – The biggest Halloween event in South Texas, featuring terrifying haunted mazes, scare zones and high-energy shows, including the return of Haunted Hollywood.

(Sept. 6 – Nov. 2) – The biggest Halloween event in South Texas, featuring terrifying haunted mazes, scare zones and high-energy shows, including the return of Haunted Hollywood. Holiday in the Park (Nov. 23 – Dec. 23) – A magical winter wonderland filled with more than one million dazzling lights, festive entertainment and holiday cheer.

