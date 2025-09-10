Fall into fun with exciting daytime seasonal events at Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Enjoy all the fall fun this year with daytime family friendly activities at both Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain. At Knott’s Spooky Farm families can have a ghoulish time as the park transforms with themed décor and wicked fun around every corner, daytime Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, plus Columbus Day (Oct. 13). Capture the spirit of Bavaria during Magic Mountain’s Oktoberfest with authentic German food, beverages and live entertainment, taking place Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 26 through Nov. 2. New at Magic Mountain this year is Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly daytime Halloween event full of mischievous tricks and tasty treats happening Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 26 through Nov. 2.

Knott’s Spooky Farm

At Knott’s Spooky Farm, guests can experience a range of Halloween-themed activities, including trick-or-treating, a lineup of original shows, costume contests and pumpkin decorating. Kids can participate in a memorable trick-or-treating experience in the spooky streets of Ghost Town where they will show off their festive Halloween costumes as they collect their tasty treats. Guests can also visit the livery stable to get close and personal with spiders, bugs and more at the Creepy Critters Corral in Calico.

In Calico Park, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and their friends will host a slew of spook-tivities including games, music, storytelling and more. The Bob Baker Marionette Theatre Show returns with a spooky puppet show that will have little ones and adults entertained at Birdcage Theatre.

At Calico Mine Stage don’t miss Snoopy’s Spooktacular Costume Party where ghouls of all ages are encouraged to strut their stuff and show off their Halloween costumes. Also, at the Calico Mine Stage, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies are back for a high-energy country music concert and comedy for all to enjoy!

Knott’s Spooky Farm is included with regular park admission.

Tricks and Treats

Have a howling good time at Magic Mountain with Tricks and Treats, an all-new, family-friendly daytime Halloween event full of mischievous tricks, tasty treats and bewitching entertainment. This kid-friendly celebration takes place before the sun sets and the scares set up — it’s all fun, no fear during the daytime at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Little ghouls can visit Bugs Bunny World to walk around the Trick-or-Treat Trail where they can grab the most sought-after goods of the season— candy! In this area guests can also meet and greet with their favorite Looney Tunes characters all dressed up to celebrate the season along with them.

At Whistlestop Park, guests can meet the park’s own original character Willoughby the Bat, making a special visit for this spooky season.

Tricks and Treats at Magic Mountain is included with regular park admission.

Oktoberfest

Inspired by more than 200 years of history, Oktoberfest at Magic Mountain is a one-of-a-kind festival experience where guests can chase the rush of roller coasters while appreciating the richness of a Bavarian brew during the same trip. It’s a winning combination reminiscent of Munich! Próst!

Guests can savor the flavors of German cuisine with a mouthwatering menu featuring Oktoberfest favorites such as bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels, and for those with a sweet tooth, Franzbrötchen, a flaky cinnamon roll. Only at Oktoberfest, guests can pair tasty, traditional German food with drinks, thrills, and music for a celebration that they will never forget. The spirit of Oktoberfest comes alive with authentic live performances and toe-tapping festive tunes at The Pub. Families and friends can compete in Bavarian-style games throughout the festival area, adding to the fun.

Oktoberfest at Magic Mountain is included with park admission.