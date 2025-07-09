Traders Village appoints new president as it looks to the future of Texas-based family attractions

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Traders Village, one of Texas’s largest and most vibrant weekend destinations, announced today the appointment of Richard Douaihy as its new President, effective July 14, 2025. The leadership transition follows the departure of long-time President Tim Anderson, who is stepping down after 15 years at the helm.

During Anderson’s tenure, Traders Village expanded its reach across Texas, elevated its brand, and enhanced its reputation as a family-friendly, multicultural destination with year-round events and open-air markets. Under his leadership, the organization grew to four thriving locations in Grand Prairie, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso, drawing millions of visitors annually.

Incoming President Richard Douaihy brings deep operational, and guest experience expertise, most recently serving as Park President of Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington. Known for his people-first leadership style and strategic acumen, Douaihy has overseen large-scale venues and led high-performing teams across multiple markets and industries. His focus on immersive, guest-centered experiences makes him well-suited to guide Traders Village into its next chapter.

“Traders Village has always been about more than just shopping or events—it’s about community, culture, and connection,” said Douaihy. “I’m honored to step into this role and excited to build on the company’s strong foundation while exploring new ways to serve our vendors, guests, and partners across Texas.”

Traders Village leadership emphasized that daily operations would continue without interruption and reaffirmed its commitment to vendors and guests alike. The organization will maintain its focus on family entertainment, cultural celebration, and supporting small businesses through its vast vendor network.

This appointment signals a thoughtful evolution for Traders Village as it looks to the future—balancing its deep Texas roots with a renewed energy for innovation, experience design, and brand growth.