Michigan’s Adventure turns 70—and invites guests 70+ to come back for free

Michigan’s Adventure is celebrating its 70th season by rolling out the welcome mat for guests who have been part of the park’s story from the very beginning. The 70 Plus Club invites guests ages 70 and older to visit free of charge on select weekdays—an invitation to relive favorite summer memories, bring the grandkids along for new ones, and take another spin through seven decades of family fun.

Mondays through Thursdays during regular park operating hours, now through September 7.

Guests born in 1956 or earlier may claim one free single-day admission ticket by presenting a valid photo ID at the ticket booth. Tickets are not available online and must be claimed in person at the park.