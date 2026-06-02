Lake Compounce introduces largest Kids Fest lineup ever

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce, The Official Park of Family Fun, is making June bigger, brighter, and more memorable for families with its largest Kids Fest celebration ever. Taking over the park every Saturday and Sunday in June, this month-long event transforms weekends into a full-on pint-sized party, complete with beloved character meet and greets, themed treats, live magic shows, balloon artistry, and kid-friendly fun, all included free with park admission.

Beginning on Saturday, June 6, rotating meet and greets with popular characters will happen each weekend of June through Sunday, June 28. Details include:

June 6–7: Blippi makes his highly anticipated return to Lake Compounce for a second summer appearance. Get ready to get curious during this super cool meet and greet experience!

Blippi makes his highly anticipated return to Lake Compounce for a second summer appearance. Get ready to get curious during this super cool meet and greet experience! June 13–14 : Summer gets a little sweeter when Spookley the Square Pumpkin rolls into the park for a special sunny-season appearance during the second weekend of June.

: Summer gets a little sweeter when Spookley the Square Pumpkin rolls into the park for a special sunny-season appearance during the second weekend of June. June 20–21 : It’s a grr-ific weekend as PBS KIDS’ favorites Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood join the fun for unforgettable meet-and-greet experiences all weekend long.

: It’s a grr-ific weekend as PBS KIDS’ favorites Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood join the fun for unforgettable meet-and-greet experiences all weekend long. June 27–28: The grand finale of Kids Fest will make a splash as enchanting mermaids from Timeless Tales swim into Crocodile Cove for a magical weekend filled with underwater wonder and photo-worthy moments.

In addition to character meet and greets, an all-new magic show will take over the Starlight Theater every Saturday and Sunday. Magic Evan’s Ultimate Kids Fest Spectacular is a unique interactive show where kids become the stars during this laugh-out-loud magic show packed with jaw-dropping illusions, oversized props, and unforgettable surprises. Plus, Rob the Balloon Guy will bring imagination to life with colorful balloon creations and playful designs for kids of all ages.

As part of the final weekend celebration, guests can participate in special Rubber Ducky Races at Croc-O-Nile in Crocodile Cove water park, with proceeds benefiting the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing childhood drowning. In honor of the Foundation’s mascot, Stewie the Duck, rubber ducks will be available for purchase during the event, helping support swimming lessons, lifeguard training, and water safety education for children and families in need.

“Kids Fest has become one of our favorite traditions because it gives families a chance to meet and greet together with unique characters,” said Doug Hemphill, General Manager of Lake Compounce. “Whether kids are meeting their favorite characters, laughing through a magic show, splashing through Crocodile Cove, or enjoying classic rides together, every weekend is designed to create memories during our 180th year.”

Single day tickets are on sale now for as low as $36.99 when visitors purchase online. Park-goers looking to make the most of the season can save up to $50 now on 2026 Season Passes for unlimited visits and exclusive perks including free parking, discounts on food and beverage, retail discounts and more.