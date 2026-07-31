Busch Gardens to bring “Anaconda” to Howl-O-Scream this Fall

TAMPA Fl. & WILLIAMSBURG Va. — This fall, Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens crosses into dangerous territory with the introduction of two all-new haunted houses inspired by the Sony Pictures movie, Anaconda. The addition marks the first time the film is being licensed by Sony Pictures to be integrated into a Halloween event. While some stories stay on the screen, these slithering haunts pull guests inside.

Set in the world of Anaconda, guests are sent deep into the Amazon to search for a missing film crew, quickly turning into a fight for survival. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests will experience Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape and at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, visitors will encounter Anaconda: Dead on Arrival. The haunted attractions offer two unique tales while honoring the legend of an iconic film. The all-new Anaconda inspired houses will premiere on September 11 at both Howl-O-Scream Tampa Bay and Williamsburg.

“Our fans are always looking for new and immersive scares and bringing Anaconda to our Howl-O-Scream event elevates the experience at both Busch Gardens parks,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. “The addition of Anaconda, combined with all-new haunts and entertainment will solidify Howl-O-Scream’s spot as one of the nation’s top Halloween events.”