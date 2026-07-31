Silver Dollar City resort moves toward 2027 opening, names general manager, begins building hospitality team, opens group bookings

OZARK MOUNTAINS, Mo. —Progress is taking shape across Silver Dollar City Resort as pools are poured, craftsmen add handcrafted Ozarks touches, and the destination begins building the operating team to welcome its first guests in 2027.

Veteran hospitality leader Erling Acosta has been named General Manager of Silver Dollar City Resort, where he will oversee operations and assemble a team of more than 250 employees dedicated to delivering the genuine Ozarks hospitality that has defined Silver Dollar City for generations.

“We’re creating something truly special,” said Acosta. “Every decision we make is centered on delivering exceptional service and unforgettable family memories from the moment guests arrive.”

Acosta brings more than two decades of resort leadership experience, most recently serving as Resort General Manager of the newly opened Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Oklahoma City. He says the culture and views at the Silver Dollar City Resort, though, are unlike anything he’s seen in his career.

When it opens in 2027, the resort will feature 262 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, a soaring two-story lobby overlooking Table Rock Lake, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a full-service restaurant open to both resort guests and the public, and more than 20,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Guests will also enjoy exclusive resort perks, including VIP door-to-door transportation to Silver Dollar City, exclusive ticket packages, expedited ride access and other benefits designed to make every visit as seamless as it is memorable.

Group bookings are now open at www.silverdollarcity.com/resort. Reservations are expected to open later this year for individuals, with the resort welcoming its first guests in 2027 as the flagship project in Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts’ 10-year, half-billion-dollar strategic growth plan.