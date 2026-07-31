2026 Wisconsin State Fair know before you go

Wisconsin State Fair officials encourage Fairgoers to take advantage of a variety of transportation options to get to the State Fair efficiently. Fairgoers can drive and park in one of several State Fair parking lots or get to the State Fair Park by rideshare, bus, bicycle or shuttle. Please see below for more information, including the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s dedicated site to navigating area road construction projects.

Getting to the State Fair

For the safety and convenience of all, local authorities allow only right-hand turns in and out of the State Fair gates on S. 84th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue during the annual State Fair. Certain gates are restricted for special use, and gates may close temporarily if parking lots are full.

Navigating Interstate 94 Construction

As major construction projects continue on I-94 and around Wisconsin State Fair Park, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, with assistance from Wisconsin State Fair officials, is providing guests with new tools and information to help plan ahead for the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair. Fairgoers are encouraged to use the new, dedicated WisDOT website designed to serve as the central hub for recommended routes to and from Wisconsin State Fair Park. The interactive site, dedicated exclusively for Fairgoers traveling to and from the Wisconsin State Fair, provides suggested routes to and from State Fair Park during construction on I-94.

Rideshare: Uber, Lyft, & Taxi

Get a safe ride with Uber, Lyft or taxi service. A designated pick-up and drop-off area is located just outside the T-Mobile Main Entrance E on the north side of State Fair Park near SpinCity. Rideshare vehicles and taxis should enter at Gate 6 on S. 84th Street & W. Adler Street, near the Pettit National Ice Center. Local authorities only allow right-hand turns into State Fair Park along all bordering streets during the Fair (S. 84th Street, W. Greenfield Avenue, W. Kearney Street, S. 76th Street).

Participating Shuttles

Participating shuttles are run independently from the Wisconsin State Fair and are subject to their own schedules and hours of operation. There may be a purchase necessary or fee applicable to utilize the shuttle services. Please contact the participating establishment for their specific shuttle details.

Take MCTS to Wisconsin State Fair

Milwaukee County Transit System makes it easy to get to State Fair Park using regular bus service:

Route 18:

Route 18 has multiple bus stops along Greenfield Avenue on the southern side of State Fair Park. The bus stops closest to State Fair Park on Greenfield Avenue are at S. 84th (closest to Entrance B), S. 81st (Entrance A or B).

Route 18 operates every 15-20 minutes between the hours of 4:03 a.m. and 1:41 a.m. on Weekdays, between 4:33 a.m. and 1:02 a.m. on Saturdays and between 6:00 a.m. and 1:41 a.m. on Sundays/Holidays. See the full schedule and view a map of the routing here.

Route 33:

Route 33 has multiple bus stops along S. 84th Street on the western side of State Fair Park. The bus stops closest to State Fair Park on S. 84th Street are at Greenfield (closest to Entrance B), Washington (Entrance C), Schlinger (Entrance D) and Adler (Entrance D or E).

Route 33 operates every 30 minutes between the hours of 5:43 a.m. and 6:06 p.m. on Weekdays, between 10:27 a.m. and 5:29 p.m. on Saturdays and between 10:53 a.m. and 5:36 p.m. on Sundays/Holidays. See the full schedule and view a map of the routing here.

Pay your fare with just about anything in your wallet!

WisGo Card (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)

Umo App (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)

New! Contactless payment for regular route service makes it even easier to pay, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover credit cards or debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, smartwatches and smartphones. Simply tap and pay!

Cash (full fare)

Transit Plus paratransit service is available for 2026 State Fairgoers. Eligible clients may contact Transdev at: 414-817-9860, to schedule a ride to the fun! Drop off and pick up location is adjacent to the large Ferris wheel. Vans enter the Gate 2 Entrance located on 84th Street just north of Greenfield Avenue.

Bicycle Parking

Save gas and get some exercise when you pedal to the park! FREE bicycle parking is available in dedicated areas located at the following gates:

T-Mobile Main Entrance E – located on Adler St. near I-94

South Entrance A – located on Greenfield Ave. & S. 81st St.

Bike racks are available in each location and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a lock to secure your bicycle. Please note that a portion of the Hank Aaron State Trail will be closed during the Wisconsin State Fair.

Parking At the State Fair

Over half of State Fair Park is dedicated to onsite parking for State Fair attendees. Parking services at State Fair Park are provided by Interstate Parking Company. All parking is first-come, first-served.

For everyone’s safety, local authorities only allow right-hand turns into State Fair Park along all bordering streets (S. 84th Street, W. Greenfield Avenue, W. Kearney Street, S. 76th Street).

Gates may close temporarily if parking lots are full. Upon entering the lot, you will pay for parking via credit/debit card or show your prepaid parking pass. Once parked, proceed to the nearest State Fair admission entrance. If your vehicle leaves the parking lot, you will be charged for parking upon re-entry.