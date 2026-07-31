SeaWorld to bring horror franchise “I Know What You Did Last Summer” To Howl-O-Scream this Fall

ORLANDO, Fla. SAN DIEGO, Calif. and SAN ANTONIO, Texas — This fall, the past refuses to stay buried as SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego unveil all-new haunted houses inspired by the Sony Pictures horror movie, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” marking the first time the film is being brought to life at a major Halloween event.

Making its terrifying debut during this year’s Howl-O-Scream events at all three parks, the immersive experience invites guests to step beyond the screen and into a nightmare where every secret has a price and every corner hides the vengeful Fisherman. The all-new haunted houses premiere on September 11 at all three parks.

Based on the first installment of the iconic horror franchise licensed by Sony Pictures, “I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch” is a haunted house version of the 1997 hit. Guests will wander through horrifying recreations of several unforgettable movie scenes and into the events that unfold during the original Southport massacre. The movie, and the haunted houses, tell the story of a group of friends who desperately attempt to hide a deadly accident, but their shared secret awakens a killer determined to make them pay. Now, SeaWorld guests will become part of that terrifying story.

“We’re always looking for new ways to raise the bar on immersive entertainment, and bringing ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ to our Howl-O-Scream events is an exciting milestone for all three SeaWorld parks,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts.” This thrilling franchise has captivated horror fans for years with its suspense and terror. Now our guests will step into that world, facing some of the same heart-pounding moments that made the film come alive. As one thrilling part of a lineup of haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment and immersive experiences, we are excited to deliver what we believe is our most ambitious Howl-O-Scream yet.”

The arrival of “I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch” marks a major addition to SeaWorld’s award-winning Howl-O-Scream events, where guests can experience elaborate haunted houses, immersive scare zones, sinister live entertainment, themed bars, and the most adrenaline-pumping coasters in the dark.



Now is the perfect time to lock in the screams. SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego guests can take advantage of the limited-time Killer Summer Sale, with savings of up to 65% on Howl-O-Scream tickets and up to 70% for Pass Members. At SeaWorld San Antonio, Howl-O-Scream is included with park admission, and guests can save on tickets, Season Passes and Annual Passes with the Summer Sale.