ADG completes ‘Summit Canyon’ design/build expansion at Water World Colorado

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of ‘Summit Canyon’, a dynamic new 2.5-acre expansion zone at Water World Colorado. Marking the park’s third project with ADG and their largest redevelopment since the 1980s, the new zone reimagines the park’s historic entry footprint into an immersive, outdoor adventure themed experience that highlights Colorado’s natural beauty and mountain landscape.

As the specialty aquatic design/builder for the project, ADG provided end-to-end services, including conceptual and schematic site planning, structural programming, complete theme design, narrative development, and the full design/build of all pools, and advanced filtration systems. Designed to enhance the daily park experience, the new land pairs high-energy water play with relaxing leisure zones inspired by the Rockies. ADG’s flexible layout ensures the space excels during normal operating hours, while giving the park the option to run the area independently for evening programming.

Anchor aquatic attractions across Summit Canyon designed and built, or coordinated by ADG include:

Lookout Tower: The central icon of Summit Canyon standing 60 feet tall as the highest point in the water park. The Proslide complex houses four distinct slide experiences, including Aspen Falls (a capsule trapdoor drop slide), Columbine Cascade (a 520 foot body flume featuring transparent fiberglass), Marmot Mayhem (one of the world’s first HIVE waterslides featuring dual open-air 360-degree helixes), and Runoff Rapids (a high-speed switchback tube ride).

Critter Cove: An expansive 7,500-square-foot themed children’s pool outfitted with nature-inspired slides, spray features, and interactive tipping elements.

Emerald Lake: A calm, dedicated leisure pool designed for guest relaxation, featuring waterfall elements, in-water seating, and float lounging.

Creekside Crossing & Puddle Dunker: Active water play areas featuring an over-water obstacle course with floating logs and cargo nets, alongside an interactive basketball lagoon.

In addition to the water features, ADG worked closely with park leadership on site planning to integrate expanded food and beverage venues like Trailhead Provisions and The Ice Chest, shaded cabana pavilions, universal family restrooms, and dedicated lighting for after-hours offerings like Glow Nights and 21+ Sunset Swims.