PortAventura World takes families into the jungle with “Makamanu Jungle, The Adventure Trek”

PortAventura World has opened “Makamanu Jungle, The Adventure Trek” — a new outdoor family adventure experience transfroming the Polynesia area of PortAventura Park into an immersive jungle trek surrounded by tropical vegetation.

Inspired by an ancient volcanic quarry hidden deep in the jungle, the 135-metre route reimagines the existing landscape through elevated pathways, rope tunnels, bridges and raised structures, transporting visitors into a world of adventure and exploration. The experience reinterprets the space as a long-forgotten corner of the jungle, woven seamlessly into the park’s natural surroundings.

The main features of the new area include:

18 elevated tree-house cabins — integrated along the trail to create an immersive jungle atmosphere.

— integrated along the trail to create an immersive jungle atmosphere. 20 rope tunnels, 3 net ladders and 4 slides — offering varied challenges suitable for all ages.

— offering varied challenges suitable for all ages. A four-storey central structure — with different adventure levels adapted to a wide range of visitor profiles.

— with different adventure levels adapted to a wide range of visitor profiles. A harness rope course — available for those looking for a more intense experience.

The new zone also features a Refresh Point, joining those already available in the Far West, China and México areas.