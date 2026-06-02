Splish Splash celebrates Kids Fest every weekend in June

It’s a great time to be a kid at Splish Splash Water Park on Long Island! Every single weekend in June, New York’s Largest Water Park will welcome families to its pint-sized party, Kids Fest.

The family-filled event begins Saturday, June 6 and will run every Saturday and Sunday through June 28. Families will be delighted by meet and greets with several beloved local mascots including the infamous Long Island Duck’s QuackerJack, a live DJ, bubbles and exciting giveaways for kids.

On June 13, iconic costume characters from across Long Island take over Splish Splash as Finn from Suffolk County Community College, QuackerJack, Wolfie from Stony Brook University and Jimbo & Penny from the Long Island Aquarium make their way to the park. Guests are invited to meet and greet with these beloved Long Island mascots and watch them participate in basketball throwing, balloon darts and a fishing game.

New for 2026, non-stop family fun joins the Kids Fest line up with themed weekends. Kiddos are invited to step into a world of pure imagination at the Everwood Faire, where mesmerizing bubble artists, gravity-defying stilt walkers, mythical dragon puppets, and vibrant face painting bring a whimsical fairytale to life June 6, 7, 20, and 21. Then, guests should hold onto their seats because The Circus is back in town. World-class jugglers, expert balloon twisters, and even more show-stopping stilt spectacles are taking to the midways June 13, 14, 27, and 28.