Surf Farm selects Wavegarden technology for Australia’s Next Landmark Surf Park

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Surf Farm, the landmark surf and lifestyle destination located at the gateway to the Sunshine Coast at the Glass House Mountains, has announced Wavegarden as its official surf technology partner. With this partnership, Wavegarden is set to add a highly anticipated new world-class complex to its global network of 12 surf parks worldwide, three of them in Australia.

The upcoming facility will feature the latest 62 modules Wavegarden Cove technology, delivering the largest possible range of programmable wave settings and establishing Surf Farm as the biggest Wavegarden installation on the East Coast of Australia. The project will seamlessly blend premium surf experiences with integrated food and beverage, retail, community gathering spaces, events programming, creating a vibrant, year-round leisure destination tailored for both local communities and domestic tourism.

Josema Odriozola, Founder and CEO of Wavegarden, said Surf Farm represents an exciting addition to the Australian market: “The 62 modules Wavegarden Cove will provide an exceptional breadth of wave settings, offering one of the most versatile surf experiences in the region. We are delighted to partner with the Surf Farm team and look forward to seeing this world-class destination come to life.”

Surf Farm joins a growing list of developers who have abandoned their initial partnerships with pneumatic technology providers to switch to Wavegarden. After conducting a rigorous technical and financial review, the project’s developers opted to transition away from pneumatic technology in favor of our patented electromechanical system. This strategic move is driven by empirical advantages: Wavegarden was selected for its unmatched efficiency—consuming 10 times less energy and cutting annual overhead by €2–3 million. With more than ten years of global operational success, it offers both the lowest initial construction costs and the highest system reliability.

“More and more developers are realizing that the advantages of Wavegarden’s technology and our expertise of nearly 20 years and more than 12 successful operating surf parks around the world are essential for a project of this scale to move forward successfully and profitably,” noted Fernando Odriozola, Chief Commercial Officer at Wavegarden.

The selection marks Wavegarden’s third facility on the East Coast of Australia and the first to be located in Queensland, further reinforcing the Sunshine Coast’s national and international reputation as a centre of surf culture and innovation.

Surf Farm team member and former World Surf Champion Joel Parkinson said the partnership will see Wavegarden’s world-leading wave generation system underpin a leading-edge surf facility which will appeal to surfers of all abilities. “Surf Farm is about creating something truly special for surfers and the wider community. The Wavegarden Cove technology delivers incredibly high-quality, repeatable waves, and implementing the full 62-module configuration means this will be the most advanced Wavegarden setup on the East Coast of Australia. It’s a game-changing project for the region, it’s a place where beginners, families, and elite surfers can all share the same world-class environment.” Surf Farm is expected to break ground at the Glass House Mountains later this year. This landmark project represents Wavegarden’s fourth development in Australia, adding to its expanding footprint with facilities in Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.