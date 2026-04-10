Six Flags Great Adventure’s Wild Safari welcomes newest addition: brown bear cub “JJ”

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure’s Wild Safari is celebrating its newest arrival, a brown bear cub named JJ, born just over two months ago to mother Hollywood.

Now visible to guests, JJ and Hollywood are spending time together in their own dedicated habitat space among the park’s brown bears, offering a heartwarming new experience for visitors this spring.

HOW TO SEE JJ:

Guests can catch a glimpse of JJ and his mother through two Wild Safari experiences:

Wild Safari Base Camp truck tour (standalone safari entry)

truck tour (standalone safari entry) Safari Off-Road Adventure from Frontier Station inside the theme park

JJ’s debut adds to Wild Safari’s reputation as a premier wildlife destination, home to more than 1,200 animals from around the globe, and provides guests with a rare opportunity to witness the early stages of a young bear’s development up close.

EXCITEMENT BUILDS FOR THE 2026 SEASON

A new season is underway at Six Flags Great Adventure, bringing together new experiences, returning favorites and continued enhancements across the park, including JJ’s debut.

In late spring, guests will get to experience Shoreline Pier, a reimagined Boardwalk area featuring a collection of classic-inspired rides, new food offerings and a refreshed atmosphere that blends nostalgic charm with modern thrills.

Additional enhancements throughout the park this season include newly installed track sections on El Toro for a smoother, more comfortable ride experience, improved Wi-Fi connectivity and refreshed dining locations like the Main Street Pub designed to enhance the overall guest experience.