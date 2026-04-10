Dion Marketing tees up monstrous account with 39 franchise locations and growing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dion Marketing, a full-service marketing agency in Jacksonville, FL, has recently added Monster Entertainment to its repertoire of clients in the attractions industry. Monster Entertainment is the franchisor of Monster Mini Golf, the leader in glow-in-the-dark family entertainment with 63 total units, including new locations in development and 39 locations currently throughout the United States and Canada.

Dion Marketing has been engaged to elevate brand awareness and improve local search visibility for each Monster Mini Golf location through an integrated strategy that includes public relations, SEO, AEO, and targeted digital advertising campaigns.

“We selected Dion specifically to lead our SEO and AI-optimization efforts because they understand the evolving digital landscape,” explains Chris King, CEO for Monster Entertainment. “Their expertise ensures that when families are searching for entertainment, Monster Mini Golf isn’t just an option—it’s the first and most compelling choice they see. This partnership is a major win for our store owners and a vital step in our brand’s evolution.”

Specializing in marketing for the attractions industry, Dion Marketing has grown into a national presence working with dozens of large and small amusement parks, family entertainment centers, waterparks, seasonal attractions, and destinations throughout the United States and globally with industry suppliers since 2009.

“Working with a new client of this size has been great for reenergizing the entire team, making 2026 off to a collaborative and busy start,” explains Julie Dion, founder and marketing specialist at Dion Marketing. “We all have specific roles to achieve Monster Entertainment’s goals. Also, working with a growing brand with such a great reputation aligns with our efforts for creating a positive online brand visibility,” continues Dion.

Monster Entertainment’s focus has always been on providing an unmatched guest experience. But as they continue to grow, the marketing must be as precise as its operations. “We’ve aligned with Dion Marketing to pivot toward a hyper-local, location-focused strategy that gives our individual franchisees the specific visibility they need to dominate their territories,” King adds.

In addition to the attractions industry, Dion Marketing has worked with national nonprofit brands including Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Operation Smile, and Family Matters, plus several Jacksonville area charities including Beaches Habitat for Humanity, Gabriel House of Care and Beaches Council on Aging. Clients also include restaurants, bars, home improvement, health services, and other industries.