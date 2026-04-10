Theme park Toverland announces 2025 visitor numbers

Theme park Toverland welcomed 1,137,000 visitors last year, making 2025 the fourth consecutive year in which more than 1 million guests visited the park. This reflects the park’s consistent quality, high levels of guest satisfaction and continued investment in seasonal events. Toverland has a packed programme of events planned for 2026 as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. The park will present a spectacular show by world-renowned illusionist Hans Klok, alongside a large-scale ToverFestival, during which it will remain open continuously for 25 hours.

“On the back of these strong visitor numbers, we have firmly established ourselves among the leading day attractions,” says Bart Jaspers, Senior Manager Marketing & Communications. “We look back with pride on a varied year in which we once again stood out with our special events.” The park refreshed its summer event Summer Feelings, while Halloween Nights introduced a new scare zone and a new Haunted Experience. The park also hosted a 24-hour roller coaster marathon, which raised €72,000 for charity: Stichting Jade.

High level of guest satisfaction

“At Toverland, creating magical experiences for our guests is always our top priority,” Bart explains. “Receiving an award last year at the Klantvriendelijkste Bedrijf van Nederland ceremony was a major recognition for the entire team.” Toverland was named sector winner in the Leisure category and finished second overall among all Dutch companies. Research agency MarketResponse organises the awards, which are entirely based on consumer feedback.

Anniversary year

In 2026, Toverland will focus on its 25th anniversary, which it will celebrate in a unique way with the ToverFestival: 25 Hours of Magic. During this special event, the park will stay open for a full 25 hours, from 9am on Saturday 27 June until 10am on Sunday 28 June. Visitors can enjoy exclusive activities and special experiences in themed five-hour blocks, including an XXL parade and a spectacular fireworks display. On Sunday 28 June, Toverland will remain open until 6pm, allowing visitors to spend up to 33 hours in the park. In addition, Hans Klok will perform his spectacular illusion show ‘Hans Klok: Magic Memories’ on 25 days between Saturday 18 April and Sunday 28 June. More information on the anniversary programme is available at toverland.com/25.

A magical future

Toverland aims to develop into a short-stay destination resort, so visitors can stay for a short break of more than one day. Over the coming years, the park will carry out a range of major projects both on-site and behind the scenes, including the development of a hotel resort, the addition of new attractions and the construction of a workshop and staff complex. These projects represent an investment of €98 million. The first new attraction will open in the coming winter season: a swinging bobsled. This ride features individually controlled vehicles that swing outward depending on their speed. This world-first attraction has been developed in collaboration with Limburg-based ride manufacturer ETF Ride Systems.