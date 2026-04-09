Vekoma Rides celebrates 100th Anniversary with launch of exclusive merchandise collection

VLODROP, The Netherlands — Rollercoaster manufacturer Vekoma Rides is celebrating a historic milestone this year: its 100th anniversary. To mark the occasion together with its fans, the company will launch the Century Collection starting April 15, an exclusive, limited‑edition merchandise collection available as a pre‑order for eight weeks only via Vekoma100years.com.

Vekoma’s story began in 1926. What started as a local business serving the agricultural sector evolved over the past century into the innovative force behind some of the world’s most iconic roller coasters. The Century Collection brings this rich heritage together in a contemporary, wearable form.

The collection offers fans of all ages the opportunity to wear a piece of Vekoma’s legacy. The range includes high‑quality items such as hoodies, T‑shirts, and caps, available in both adult and children’s sizes.

To give the anniversary broader social significance, Vekoma Rides is linking its 100th anniversary to the support of two charitable organizations. Proceeds from the initiative will benefit Give Kids The World, which creates wish experiences for seriously ill children and their families, and Stichting Leergeld Roermond, which supports children from families with limited financial means so they can fully participate in school and extracurricular activities.

Anne‑Mart Agerbeek, CEO of Vekoma Rides: “Marking 100 years of Vekoma is a milestone we are proud to celebrate together with our fans. I am therefore delighted to launch this unique merchandise collection as a tribute to a century of Vekoma. By supporting the charities Give Kids The World and Stichting Leergeld Roermond, we are giving something back to the next generation.”