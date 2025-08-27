Lake Compounce hosts Drone Shows + extends Water Park Days

There’s still plenty of summer left and Lake Compounce Amusement Park is celebrating with more time to splash and more than 300 drones taking over the night sky.

This year, Lake Compounce Water Park will be open for an extra weekend, offering even more time for New Englanders to keep cool in Crocodile Cove. The water park’s final operating day will be Sunday, September 7 for the 2025 season.

To celebrate the unofficial end to summer, America’s First Amusement Park, is hosting three nights of Concerts and Drone Shows throughout Labor Day Weekend. Concerts will take place at 2 p.m. on the lake stage on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with performances by DRL, Mi Gente Live, and Xtreme Queen.

Then, at 8 p.m. in partnership with Firefly, more than 300 drones will take to the night sky right above the lake. These stunning 20-minute shows will feature designs that pay tribute to the park, options include: Boulder Dash, Ferris Wheel and more.