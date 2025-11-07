Merlin Entertainments launches a search for Junior Galaxy Explorers in preparation for opening Lego Galaxy in early 2026!

FLORIDA and CALIFORNIA — Ignite your spacecraft engines! LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND California Resorts are preparing for their biggest investment to date by launching a nationwide search for a lucky team of Junior Galaxy Explorers who will be the first to ride Galacticoaster on opening day on their designated coast! The first indoor, space-themed family coaster is opening at both Resorts in early 2026, and this record-setting addition will send families rocketing through a universe of LEGO imagination and space-powered adventure.

The indoor coaster marks LEGOLAND California’s first new coaster in two decades and Florida’s first new coaster in 15 years. Each immersive mission will take explorers on a completely customized journey into LEGO space.

To commemorate the $90 million launch of LEGO Galaxy, LEGOLAND California and Florida Resorts are inviting kids ages 6-12 to join the first-ever team of Junior Galaxy Explorers. Young builders can showcase their creativity by designing and showing their own LEGO spacecraft, either in person at select children’s museums or through a digital contest from home.

Submissions will be reviewed by ambassadors from Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, alongside LEGOLAND Master Model Builders, who are on the lookout for bold, imaginative designs ready to blast off into the LEGO universe. Winners will earn the ultimate reward – being the first to ride the all-new Galacticoaster on opening day in early 2026.

“LEGO Galaxy represents a bold new chapter in LEGO imagination, customization and family adventure,” said Merlin Magic Making Creative Director for LEGOLAND Parks Rosie Brailsford. “From the first-of-its-kind Galacticoaster to the Junior Galaxy Explorer Contest, we’re inspiring kids to dream bigger, build bolder, and reach for the stars – because in our Parks, they’re the true explorers.”

At select local children’s science and discovery museums, participants can submit their best, out-of-this-world LEGO spacecraft creations in-person. Can’t make it in-person? A digital option allows kids to submit short videos of their spacecraft from home. Submission deadlines vary, with digital deadline Dec. 31, 2025.

All participants must:

Be between the ages of 6-12 years old

Live within the continental U.S.

Design and build their own spacecraft without adult help

Additional eligibility details and contest information can be found on the Junior Galaxy Explorer Search webpage.

U.S. Contest Locations:

Saturday, Dec. 13: Miami Children’s Museum – Miami

Saturday, Jan.10: Museum of Science and Discovery – Ft. Lauderdale

Saturday, Jan. 17: Kennedy Space Center – Merritt Island

Saturday, Jan. 24: Children’s Creativity Museum – San Francisco

Saturday, Jan. 30 and 31: Kidspace Children’s Museum – Pasadena

The chosen winners will become members of the first-ever Junior Galaxy Explorer team and will score the first seats on the new Galacticoaster in the Park closest to their hometown, with travel accommodations to the Park (applies to digital winners only). Additionally, theywillreceive a two-night stay during Galaxy Opening weekendat LEGOLAND Hotel, a set of fourannualpasses to LEGOLAND California or Florida Resort for the winner and their family, themedclothing to wear on camera for reports, and a commemorative, one-of-a-kind LEGO build.