Hurricane Harbor New Jersey to open for the 2026 season Saturday, May 30

JACKSON, N.J. — Hurricane Harbor New Jersey will officially kick off its 2026 season on Saturday, May 30, as warmer summer weather arrives across the region following an unseasonably cool and rainy Memorial Day Weekend.

The opening also arrives alongside one of the best values of the summer season as guests can enjoy unlimited visits to Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey and Wild Safari with a Gold Membership starting at just $8 per month after initial payment. The limited-time offer also includes all-season drinks and is currently extended through June 7.

The award-winning water park will welcome guests back with more than 25 slides, attractions and family water experiences, including signature favorites Tornado, Blue Lagoon, Splash Island and Big Wave Racer.

Guests returning for the 2026 season will also notice a refreshed look throughout Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, including newly repainted structures and enhancements across the property. Paradise Pizza & Grill has received a complete transformation with refreshed interior and exterior spaces designed to elevate the guest dining experience this summer.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back for the start of another summer season at Hurricane Harbor New Jersey,” said Mike Fehnel, Park President of Six Flags Great Adventure. “With warmer weather finally arriving, it’s the perfect time to dive into everything guests love about summer at Six Flags.”

In addition to Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, guests visiting this summer can also experience Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari, including the all-new Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk opening this season and ongoing construction on the park’s record-breaking 2027 coaster project, currently known as “Project Purple.”