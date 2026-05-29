Pacific Park continues 30th anniversary celebration with special ride offers through June 11

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is extending its 30th Anniversary celebration with special pricing and ride offers for guests now through Thursday, June 11, including discounted rides on the world-famous Pacific Wheel.

As part of the continued anniversary celebration, guests can ride the Pacific Wheel for $10, a savings of nearly 45% off the regular ticket price. Pacific Park’s Unlimited Ride Wristbands will also be discounted during the promotional period, with pricing reduced from $50 to $40 for guests ages 8 and older and from $30 to $20 for children ages 7 and under. Guests simply need to visit Pacific Park’s ticket windows to purchase all promotional offers.

“Following the excitement of Pacific Park’s 30th Anniversary celebration, we wanted to continue thanking the community and our guests with special offers that make it even easier for families and visitors to experience the Santa Monica Pier,” said Steve Garcia, Director of Sales and Marketing at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Additional promotional pricing includes reduced admission on select signature attractions including the Route 66 West Coaster roller coaster and Sea Dragon rides.

30th Anniversary Special Pricing

Effective May 26 – June 11, 2026

– Unlimited Ride Wristband (Ages 8 and Older): $40

– Unlimited Ride Wristband (Ages 7 and Under): $20

– Pacific Wheel Ferris Wheel Ride: $10

– Green Level Rides (Including Route 66 West Coaster and Sea Dragon): $16

– Blue Level Rides: $11

– Yellow Level Rides: $8

Pacific Park celebrated its official 30th Anniversary on May 26, marking three decades since amusement returned to the Santa Monica Pier with the opening of the Park in 1996 — the first amusement park on the Pier since the 1930s. The milestone celebration included a special birthday-themed Pacific Wheel light show, the grand opening of Sweet Rose Creamery, community celebrations and the release of “Sp30tlights: 30 Years of Pacific Park,” a multi-day series highlighting defining moments from the Park’s history.

Over the past 30 years, Pacific Park has become one of Southern California’s most recognized seaside attractions, featuring 12 rides, 14 midway games, Snackville oceanfront dining and beachside retail — all anchored by the Pacific Wheel, the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel.