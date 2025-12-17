Legoland California Resort Galacticoaster design team inspires & advises future engineers at San Marcos Elementary

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Legoland California Resort brought key project leads from Galacticoaster, its newest indoor family space-themed rollercoaster, to inspire and advise 4th & 5th grade students today at Discovery Elementary School who are tasked this semester to build their own rollercoaster. Tom Storer, Director of Merlin Magic Making in North America and PJ Catalano, LEGOLAND Master Model Builder, gave tips and tricks and fielded questions from the inquisitive GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) students.

Discovery Elementary, home of the Explorers, requested the visit once they heard the family theme park in Carlsbad was building the space-themed coaster opening on March 6, 2026. The class – whose school tagline is “exploring a universe filled with knowledge” – were the first to get a sneak peek at one of the first of more than 25 models that will be installed into LEGO Galaxy.

LEGO Galaxy will feature two other galactic rides, a “U.F.O.” restaurant, food stations and a toddler area all designed to bring past, present and future LEGO space sets together into one imaginative universe.

When the 25-plus students complete their class rollercoaster project in 2026, they will visit the new Galacticoaster in the all new LEGO Galaxy at LEGOLAND California Resort and show their completed coaster creations to LEGOLAND Master Model Builders and will be among the first to ride North County’s newest rollercoaster.