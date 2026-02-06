Efteling wins international award for Best Sustainability Program

KAATSHEUVEL — Today, IAAPA announced that Efteling has been awarded a Brass Ring Excellence Award for Best Sustainability Program. The jury — made up of experienced professionals from the global attractions industry— praised the way sustainability is fully embedded across all Efteling’s activities: “Selected for a comprehensive, culturally rooted sustainability program fully integrated into the parks DNA. High-quality, emotionally engaging materials highlighted a strong ESG performance, earning the highest overall score.” The award, which recognises leading and innovative initiatives, is being presented for the second time this year. Other nominees were Disney and Mexico-based Grupo Xcaret. The official award ceremony will take place in May during IAAPA’s annual gathering.

Continuing to promote sustainability within Efteling

“We are incredibly proud of this international recognition,” says Fons Jurgens, CEO of Efteling. “Efteling is making substantial investments in sustainability across a wide range of areas. It is our responsibility to pass on Efteling in a better state to future generations. This is only possible if the park remains relevant and takes good care of its natural surroundings. Becoming climate neutral by 2030 and achieving Net Zero by 2050 are among the goals, alongside taking social and governance responsibility. This international award is a recognition of that work and confirms that Efteling is on the right track with its ESG policy.”

Natural surroundings made more accessible

The sole shareholder, Efteling Nature Park Foundation, founded in 1950, continues to pursue its original mission of improving and enriching the living environment. In recent years, the theme park has made several major sustainability investments to reduce its footprint and make the park more accessible. More than 25,500 solar panels and a large-scale energy storage system have been installed. In addition, the first steam train was converted to electric operation last year, and buildings in the Anderrijk area are now heated without gas through an expanded heat-cold storage (HCS). The inclusive Nest! Playforest opened in 2021. As of this year, nearly all stories in the park have been subtitled in four languages through the Efteling app. Through effective water management and nature conservation aimed at stimulating biodiversity, the park is further strengthening its nature-rich surroundings.