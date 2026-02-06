Dippin’ Dots delivers Dr Pepper collab fans have been waiting to try, now available nationwide

PADUCAH, Ky. — It’s happening. Dippin’ Dots is now offering Dr Pepper Flavored Dippin’ Dots, officially bringing the soft drink’s one-of-a-kind flavor to its famous frozen beads.

The new flavor brings the signature Dr Pepper blend of 23 flavors to Dippin’ Dots’ core lineup, delivering a nostalgic yet unexpected way for fans to enjoy the beloved soft drink. The launch reflects Dippin’ Dots’ continued focus on innovation, inspired by consumer demand and culturally iconic flavors.

“This is a collaboration fans have been asking for, and we’re thrilled to deliver,” said Kimmra Hingher, Vice President of Marketing at Dippin’ Dots. “Dr Pepper® has one of the most recognizable flavors in the world, and bringing it to Dippin’ Dots creates a fun, craveable experience that feels authentic to both brands.”

Now available nationwide at Dippin’ Dots locations, the flavor can also be found at entertainment destinations such as theme parks and family entertainment centers, as well as select national retailers.

“Dr Pepper® stands apart because of its bold and unique flavor. Teaming up with Dippin’ Dots gives fans an innovative way to enjoy the taste they love while celebrating the originality at the heart of both brands,” said Brad Rakes, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Dr Pepper®.