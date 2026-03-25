Amusement Entertainment Management Client Wins 2026 FEC of the Year

Star Lanes Polaris of Columbus, Ohio proudly accepted The American Amusement Machine Association’s (AAMA) 2026 Family Entertainment Center Location of the Year Award during the AAMA President’s Ceremony held at Amusement Expo in Las Vegas, March 18, 2026.

Brothers Doug & Jeff Mechling, owners of Star Lanes Polaris, began their journey in 2013, opening a 35,000 square foot bowling-anchored entertainment venue, serving families, adults and corporate users. Jerry Merola, AEM’s Managing Partner, commented “When you’re the best at what you do, the world takes notice. The amusement industry could not ask for a better example of a successful brand strategy, thanks to the commitment and resolve of Doug & Jeff Mechling.”