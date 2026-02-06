All interested parties invited to ASTM Organizational Meeting on Standards Development for Artificial Intelligence in manufacturing systems

WASHINGTON D.C. — ASTM International will hold an organizational meeting on March 4–5, 2026, to explore the potential establishment of a new ASTM Technical Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Systems. The meeting will take place at ASTM headquarters in West Conshohocken, PA and is open to all interested stakeholders.

The meeting follows a successful planning process and marks the transition from concept to execution for a proposed committee focused on AI as deployed in manufacturing systems—where equipment, data, software, and human decision-making intersect.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded in manufacturing equipment and production environments, often without shared definitions, performance expectations, or validation norms. Without coordinated standards development, this fragmentation can create risk, inefficiency, and uncertainty. ASTM International is uniquely positioned to address this gap by serving as a neutral, consensus-based forum for applied, sector-specific standards.

The objectives of the organizational meeting are to convene key stakeholders; establish clarity around scope, intent, and structure; and identify priority areas where standards are needed. The meeting will also assess stakeholder interest and help determine the appropriate path forward for standards development activity in this area.

The program will include opening remarks and context-setting discussions that will focus on applied challenges such as AI at the equipment and system level; data, models, and decision-making in production environments; interoperability, validation, safety, and trust; and areas where standards are missing, unclear, or misaligned.

The meeting is designed to balance authority with participation, grounding discussions in operational reality while avoiding over-prescription. The proposed activity is intended to complement existing AI governance efforts by translating broader principles into practical guidance for manufacturing systems.

The expected participants will consist of manufacturing end users, equipment and automation providers, AI and digital technology providers, government and public-sector observers, and academia.