TÜV Nord Group’s AI monitoring solution for amusement park rides receives the German Excellence Award 2026

ESSEN/HAMBURG — DMT RideGuard, the AI-supported system for real-time monitoring of amusement park rides, has been awarded the German Excellence Award 2026. The monitoring system developed by DMT, a TÜV NORD GROUP company, received the award in the ‘Digital Solutions & AI’ category. The prize is awarded by the German Institute for Service Quality in collaboration with DUP UNTERNEHMER magazine and honours companies that achieve measurable impact with innovative products and services.

The German Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious business awards in Germany. More than 100 companies, start-ups and organisations applied for the eighth edition of the award. The winners were selected in a multi-stage process by an independent jury from the worlds of business, science and media. The solutions submitted were evaluated in particular for their degree of innovation, usefulness and practical relevance.

With DMT RideGuard, DMT offers the world’s first AI-supported system for monitoring the condition of amusement rides. Sensors continuously record vibration and movement data during operation, which is automatically evaluated using AI algorithms. This allows deviations to be detected at an early stage, maintenance measures to be planned in a targeted manner and operational safety to be increased in the long term.

‘The award confirms our approach of using modern AI technologies specifically where they create real added value,’ says Dr Maik Tiedemann, CEO of DMT and CEO of TÜV NORD Business Unit Energy & Resources. “Particularly in the case of safety-relevant systems such as amusement rides, it is important to use data intelligently in order to combine operation, maintenance and safety in a meaningful way. For us, the German Excellence Award is recognition of our team’s work and a strong signal of the importance of data-based systems in technical monitoring.”

With this award, DMT underscores its approach of using digital technologies responsibly in safety-critical applications and working with operators to set new standards for predictive, data-based and AI-supported technical monitoring that increases safety and plant availability. DMT RideGuard is already being used successfully at Movie Park Germany, Karls Erlebnis-Dorf and other amusement parks around the world, where it continuously provides valuable status data to optimise operational safety and increase efficiency in maintenance and servicing.

The German Excellence Award is presented annually and stands for excellence in a changing economy. The patron of the award is former Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Brigitte Zypries. The winners are published in DUP UNTERNEHMER magazine, issue 1-2026. The jury recognised a digital solution that stood out in the selection process due to its degree of innovation, concrete benefits and practical applicability.