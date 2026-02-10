Monster Mini Golf scares up record growth in 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monster Mini Golf, the leader in glow-in-the-dark family entertainment, closed out 2025 with a monstrous roar. The brand has officially opened nine new locations and secured 16 franchise agreements, marking the most successful years in its 21-year history.

Throughout 2025, Monster Mini Golf, through its franchisor, Monster Entertainment, brought its signature brand of kooky, spooky fun to several new neighborhoods. The newest monsters on the block are now haunting:

Spartanburg, South Carolina Pembroke Pines, Florida Allentown, Pennsylvania Hammond, Louisiana Keller, Texas Turnersville, New Jersey Dunedin, Florida East Norriton, Pennsylvania Richmond, Virginia

Now with 63 total units, including new locations in development and 39 locations currently operating throughout the United States and Canada, all Monster Mini Golf locations are franchise-owned and operated.

“After opening our first location in Hammond, LA, in May of 2025, we chose to open a second one because we believe our community deserves more opportunities for wholesome family-focused entertainment,” said franchisee owner Brian Estep. “This is a place where people of all ages can come together, have fun, and create memories that last well beyond the final hole. We’ve found an amazing partner in Monster Entertainment to bring this to fruition and are excited to continue to grow with them.”

Monster Mini Golf’s development pipeline has grown by 48% year-over-year, driven by increased franchise interest across both established and emerging family entertainment markets. The 16 newly signed agreements will bring additional Monster Mini Golf venues featuring glow-in-the-dark miniature golf, state-of-the-art arcades, bowling, laser tag, and private events with “Haunted Mansion” event rooms.

“This past year, we’ve proven that families are still dying for high-energy, immersive entertainment,” said Christopher King, CEO of Monster Entertainment. “Our innovative and affordable entertainment model engages guests of all ages while delivering a fun lifestyle and returns for our franchisees. Our growth is a testament to our operators who share our passion for creating undeniable, memorable moments with family and friends.”

A Franchise Built to Last – The humans behind the monster brand

Established in 2004 by Christina and Patrick Vitagliano, Monster Mini Golf began as a single glow-in-the-dark mini golf concept built around creativity, humor, and approachability. Over time, it grew into a national franchise by focusing on owner-operators who shared the brand’s passion for themed entertainment and community connection.

In January 2023, the Vitaglianos sold the brand to a group of its top-performing franchisees, ensuring that Monster Mini Golf’s future would remain in the hands of operators who understood the business from the inside out. That franchise-led ownership structure continues to guide the brand’s growth today.